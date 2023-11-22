Betting Guides

49ers vs. Seahawks Thanksgiving Promo Code Offers: Get $2,500 In Free Bets

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s an ideal time to explore exciting deals and offers, especially for NFL fans throughout the U.S. We’ve collaborated with Bet US to bring you a special $2,500 bonus for betting on Thanksgiving NFL games, featuring the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks. This guide will walk you through the process of claiming your sports betting offer at Bet US Sportsbook, ensuring you’re all set for the 49ers vs. Seahawks kickoff on Thanksgiving.

  • 🏈 Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
  • 📅 Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
  • 🕒 Time: 8:20 PM (ET)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • 📺 Broadcast: NBC
  • 🎲 Odds: 49ers -7 / O/U 44

Steps to Claim Your Bonus at Bet US

  1. Click here to create your Bet US account.
  2. Complete your Bet US account registration with your details.
  3. Make a qualifying deposit to secure your $2,500 welcome bonus.
  4. Start betting on the 49ers vs. Seahawks Thanksgiving day game.

Top Betting Sites for NFL in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
San Francisco 49ers -345 -7 -115 Over 44 -110
Seattle Seahawks +278 +7 -105 Under 44 -110

Here are some quick facts about the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in their Thanksgiving day games:

  • San Francisco 49ers are 3-2-1 on Thanksgiving
  • Seattle Seahawks are 2-2 on Thanksgiving
  • Home teams are 118-112-12 on Thanksgiving

Bet US San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Thanksgiving Bonus

Bet US is showing its gratitude to NFL fans this Thanksgiving with a remarkable offer. Customers across all 50 US states are invited to claim the 125 percent welcome offer, by registering for a Bet US account and making a qualifying deposit.

After registering, members will receive a 100 percent bonus of up to $2,500 at the BetUS sportsbook and an additional 25 percent bonus of up to $625 to play at the online casino risk-free.

Now is the ideal time to secure your NFL bonus.

Why Bet with Bet US for NFL?

  • Competitive Betting Odds: Bet US offers competitive odds, providing excellent value for each bet.
  • Live Betting: Delve into the thrill of live betting during NFL games, adding an extra layer of fun to game days.
  • Wide Selection of Player Props: Bet US boasts a broad range of player prop bets, offering unique betting opportunities.
  • Reliable Reputation: With its well-established trustworthiness, Bet US ensures the security of your investments.
  • Appealing Bonus Offers: Discover various enticing bonuses and promotional campaigns.
  • Varied Sports Betting Options: Bet US caters to a wide array of sports, from NFL to international events, providing comprehensive betting choices.
  • Flexible Payment Methods: Benefit from multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including mainstream credit cards and digital currencies.
  • Simplified Betting Process: Enjoy a straightforward and private betting experience with Bet US.
  • Betting on Local Teams: Support your favorite local teams with unique betting options available at Bet US.
  • 18+ Access: Bet US welcomes users aged 18 and up, creating an inclusive platform for bettors.
  • Superior Customer Support: Depend on Bet US for responsive and helpful customer service to enhance your betting experience.

These aspects underscore Bet US as a prime choice for all types of bettors, but especially for those looking forward to NFL games like the 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thanksgiving.

Join Bet US Now
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
dak prescott

Commanders vs Cowboys Thanksgiving Sports Betting Offers: Get $750 In Free Bets

Author image David Evans  •  36min
Betting Guides
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
Packers vs Lions Thanksgiving Betting Offers: Get $1,000 + 2 Free Bets
Author image David Evans  •  1h
Betting Guides
Black Friday Deals- Sportsbook Offers $1,000 & 2 Free Bets
Black Friday Deals: Sportsbook Offers $1,000 & 2 Free Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in US
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in the U.S.
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Washington
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Washington
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in DC
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in DC
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Michigan
How to Bet on NFL Thanksgiving in Michigan
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top