49ers vs. Vikings: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks

It’s an NFC showdown on Monday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) travel to the Midwest to take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the odds for the 49ers vs. Vikings and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Which team has the edge tonight, according to the bookmakers? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline -310 +260 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -7 (-105) +7 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43 (-107) Under 43 (-113) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

49ers -7 (-105)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

After winning their first five games to start the 2023 campaign, the 49ers lost 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The 49ers played poorly on both sides from start to finish. Yet, they still had a chance to win in the fourth quarter before Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

The Niners will look to bounce back against the Vikings. However, San Francisco will be without some key pieces, starting with Deebo Samuel, who is out with a hairline shoulder fracture. All-pro left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful with an ankle injury, and Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Dre Greenlaw (hamstring).

For most teams, these injuries would be too difficult to overcome. However, the 49ers are not most teams. San Francisco is littered with talent on both sides of the ball that can make up for these losses.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense could only muster 215 total yards against the Browns, arguably the best defense in the league. The Vikings’ defense is not in the same stratosphere as the Browns. Minnesota is 15th in total yards (331.2) and 21st in points allowed per game (22.5).

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense is third in the NFL in passing yards per game (263.7). However, most of their damage was done with Justin Jefferson in the lineup. Despite beating the Bears in Week 6, the Vikings only managed to pass for 174 yards.

This game could be close at halftime, but the 49ers’ talent will pull away from the Vikings in the second half.

Bet on 49ers -7 (-105) at BetOnline

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Kirk Cousins 1+ Interception (-124)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins
Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) moves back to throw against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

You’ve heard the saying before. Kirk Cousins in primetime is much different than Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Cousins is 11-19 SU in primetime games, including an abysmal 2-10 on Monday Night Football (via StatMuse).

Cousins’ numbers on Monday Night Football: 2,875 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his last Monday Night Football appearance, Cousins threw three interceptions against the Eagles in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Cousins has protected the ball in 2023, with only four interceptions in six games. However, Cousins faces a 49ers defense that leads the league with 10 interceptions. Primetime Kirk throws a pick tonight.

Bet on Kirk Cousins 1+ Interception (-124) at BetOnline

49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
