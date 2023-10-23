It’s an NFC showdown on Monday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) travel to the Midwest to take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the odds for the 49ers vs. Vikings and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Which team has the edge tonight, according to the bookmakers? The oddsmakers at BetOnline have the 49ers as a 7-point favorite.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

49ers -7 (-105)

After winning their first five games to start the 2023 campaign, the 49ers lost 19-17 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The 49ers played poorly on both sides from start to finish. Yet, they still had a chance to win in the fourth quarter before Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.

The Niners will look to bounce back against the Vikings. However, San Francisco will be without some key pieces, starting with Deebo Samuel, who is out with a hairline shoulder fracture. All-pro left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful with an ankle injury, and Christian McCaffrey (oblique) and Dre Greenlaw (hamstring).

For most teams, these injuries would be too difficult to overcome. However, the 49ers are not most teams. San Francisco is littered with talent on both sides of the ball that can make up for these losses.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense could only muster 215 total yards against the Browns, arguably the best defense in the league. The Vikings’ defense is not in the same stratosphere as the Browns. Minnesota is 15th in total yards (331.2) and 21st in points allowed per game (22.5).

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense is third in the NFL in passing yards per game (263.7). However, most of their damage was done with Justin Jefferson in the lineup. Despite beating the Bears in Week 6, the Vikings only managed to pass for 174 yards.

This game could be close at halftime, but the 49ers’ talent will pull away from the Vikings in the second half.

49ers vs. Vikings NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Kirk Cousins 1+ Interception (-124)

You’ve heard the saying before. Kirk Cousins in primetime is much different than Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Cousins is 11-19 SU in primetime games, including an abysmal 2-10 on Monday Night Football (via StatMuse).

Cousins’ numbers on Monday Night Football: 2,875 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his last Monday Night Football appearance, Cousins threw three interceptions against the Eagles in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Cousins has protected the ball in 2023, with only four interceptions in six games. However, Cousins faces a 49ers defense that leads the league with 10 interceptions. Primetime Kirk throws a pick tonight.

NFL Betting Guides 2023