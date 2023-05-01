After a rainy weekend ended the month of April early for the New York Mets (15-12), they are finally set to get back on the field. The Mets haven’t played since Friday night, when they lost 4-0 to the Atlanta Braves (18-9) in a rain-shortened game, and had two games postponed. One will be made up on August 12 as part of a day/night doubleheader while the other is getting made up today in a straight doubleheader that will wrap up the Mets’ now six-game home stand. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

The Mets will send righty Denyi Reyes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump to start the opener. Reyes’ last big-league appearance came on April 18 as he tossed 1.1 innings of scoreless relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves will counter with righty Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA). Strider dominated the Miami Marlins in his last start, allowing just two hits and striking out 13 over eight shutout innings last Monday to pick up his third win of the season.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets in Game 2. Megill struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings against the San Francisco Giants on April 23, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-4. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (3-2, 2.76 ERA). Morton picked up a win over the Marlins in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against them last Tuesday while striking out nine.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Megill is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in six career appearances, including five starts, against the Braves. Reyes has never faced the Braves before. Strider is 2-1 with a 4.38 ERA in five career appearances, including five starts, against the Mets. Morton is 4-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 18 career appearances, including 17 starts, against the Mets. This is the first double header of the season for both teams. The Mets made some roster moves on Saturday, optioning LHP David Peterson to AAA Syracuse and placing LHP Brooks Raley on the 15-day injured list. RHP Adam Ottavino was activated from the paternity list and RHP John Curtiss was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take their places on the active roster. The Mets have optioned RHP Jose Butto to AAA Syracuse. There is no word yet on who will take his place on the active roster. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out against lefty Max Fried on Friday night. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth. Mark Canha will get Game 1 off. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits eighth. Ozzie Albies is 4 for 13 (.308) with a home run and three RBIs in his career against Megill. Francisco Lindor (4 for 9, 3B, RBI), McNeil (2 for 5, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 9, HR, RBI) have done well against Strider. Pete Alonso (6 for 18, 2B, 3 RBI) and Vogelbach (4 for 13, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Morton. This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game home stand. They have gone 1-3 over the first four games.