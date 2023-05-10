5/10/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

The frustration is starting to mount for the New York Mets (17-19), who have been in one of the worst stretches of baseball of the Buck Showalter era. Last night’s 7-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (15-20) was the Mets’ 12th in their past 15 games, a run that has taken from fighting for the top spot in the National League East to eight games back of the Atlanta Braves. The Mets will look to stop the bleeding as they continue their series with the Reds tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (0-1, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander pitched well in his Mets’ debut, giving up two runs in five innings against the Detroit Tigers last Thursday, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets were shut out in the game. The Reds will counter with young righty Hunter Greene (0-2, 3.74 ERA). Greene was hit hard by the Chicago White Sox in his last start, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings to suffer his second loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Verlander is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA in two career starts against the Reds. Greene faced the Mets once last season, giving up six runs in 5.1 innings on July 4 to suffer his 10th loss of the season. Mark Canha will get the night off. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat third while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits sixth. Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor both homered off of Greene in their matchup last season.