5/18/22 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

The fourth doubleheader of the season resulted in a split for the New York Mets (24-14), who managed to score just six total runs across two games against the St. Louis Cardinals (20-16). The lack of offense has been part of a bad trend for the Mets, who have seen their bats go cold once the calendar flipped to May, and one they will look to reverse as they continue their series with the Cardinals tonight. First pitch for the third game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66 ERA) to the bump tonight. Scherzer was excellent in his last start, allowing just one run in seven innings of work against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, but was stuck with a no-decision due to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Mets ended up losing that game 2-1. The Cardinals will counter with righty Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15 ERA). Hicks suffered his third loss of the season last Friday, giving up three runs in five innings of work against the San Francisco Giants.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: