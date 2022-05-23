5/23/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (28-15) have been tested early on and have lived up to the challenge through 43 games of the season. A 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies yesterday marked the 14th consecutive time that the Mets had won the game immediately following a loss, allowing them to build a sizeable eight-game lead in the National League East. The series victory in Colorado was good but the Mets will have another tough assignment on tap as they continue their West Coast swing with a series against the San Francisco Giants (22-18). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 1.89 ERA) has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take the place of the injured Max Scherzer in the Mets’ starting rotation tonight. This will be Peterson’s first major league start since May 3, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Atlanta Braves to pick up his first win of the year in the first game of a doubleheader. The Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb (3-1, 5.61 ERA). Cobb was lit up in his last start, giving up seven runs in 5.1 innings against the Rockies at Coors Field last Tuesday, but still managed to pick up his third win of the year thanks to plentiful run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: