5/23/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (28-15) have been tested early on and have lived up to the challenge through 43 games of the season. A 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies yesterday marked the 14th consecutive time that the Mets had won the game immediately following a loss, allowing them to build a sizeable eight-game lead in the National League East. The series victory in Colorado was good but the Mets will have another tough assignment on tap as they continue their West Coast swing with a series against the San Francisco Giants (22-18). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.
Left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 1.89 ERA) has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take the place of the injured Max Scherzer in the Mets’ starting rotation tonight. This will be Peterson’s first major league start since May 3, when he allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Atlanta Braves to pick up his first win of the year in the first game of a doubleheader. The Giants will counter with righty Alex Cobb (3-1, 5.61 ERA). Cobb was lit up in his last start, giving up seven runs in 5.1 innings against the Rockies at Coors Field last Tuesday, but still managed to pick up his third win of the year thanks to plentiful run support from his teammates.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
First of three in the city by the bay. #LGM
🆚: San Francisco
💪: @_David_Peterson
📍: Oracle Park
🕕: 9:45 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/hh5g53b6dF pic.twitter.com/0OtszgyYZH
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 23, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets took three out of four from the Giants when the teams met in New York last month.
The Giants won two out of three over the Mets when the teams last met at Oracle Park in August of 2021.
Peterson has never faced the Giants before.
Cobb faced the Mets in New York on April 19, giving up four runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings of work before departing early due to injury in a game the Giants went on to lose 5-4 in 10 innings.
Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar are back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off yesterday. Marte will start in right field and bat second while Escobar plays third base and hits seventh.
Escobar is 4 for 13 (.308) with a home run and three RBIs in his career against Cobb.