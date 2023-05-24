5/24/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

All of the momentum the New York Mets (25-24) built up during their win streak came to a crashing halt last night. The Chicago Cubs (21-26) took advantage of shaky Mets’ defense and hammered Tylor Megill to score a 7-2 win in the opener of their three-game series. The Mets will look to even their series with the Cubs tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga dazzled the Tampa Bay Rays in his last start, allowing only one run in six innings and recording a career-high 12 strikeouts last Wednesday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Mets eventually won 8-7 in extra innings. The Cubs will counter with former Met Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA). Stroman earned his third win of the season in his last start, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1661454716566491144?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Cubs before. Stroman is 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Drew Smyly last night. McNeil will play second base and bat third while Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.