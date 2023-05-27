5/27/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Things got a bit dicey at the end but the New York Mets (27-25) found a way to pick up a win. Max Scherzer finally earned a victory at Coors Field and Francisco Lindor drove in four runs as the Mets topped the Colorado Rockies (22-30) 5-2. The Mets will look to earn their third straight win as they continue their series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander earned his second win of the season in his last start, allowing just one run in eight innings to beat the Cleveland Guardians last Sunday. The Rockies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.15 ERA). Anderson pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rockies went on to win 5-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1662562027397586945?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Verlander is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies. Anderson is 3-4 with a 4.22 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets. Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Friday. He will play left field and bat seventh. Daniel Vogelbach will get a day off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth. Canha (2 for 4, 2 2B, RBI), Starling Marte (16 for 37, 3 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 12, 2 2B, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Anderson.