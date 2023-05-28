5/28/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

A six-run rally was for naught for the New York Mets (27-26), who lost a typical Coors Field game to the Colorado Rockies (23-30) 10-7. Justin Verlander struggled in the thin air for the Mets and their bullpen didn’t do much better as the Rockies evened the series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Coors Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA) is set to start for the Mets today. Megill had a rough time in his last start, giving up six runs in 3.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to suffer his third loss of the season. The Rockies will counter with lefty Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48 ERA). Gomber earned his fourth win of the season on Tuesday, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Miami Marlins at home.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1662857790266671105?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill faced the Rockies at Citi Field on May 6, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings to suffer his second loss of the season. Gomber was the opposing starter that day, giving up two runs in six innings to earn his third win of the season. Brandon Nimmo will serve as the designated hitter today. Starling Marte will slide over to center field and bat sixth while Mark Canha plays right field and hits eighth. Tommy Pham will play left field and bat seventh. Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty will get a day off. Eduardo Escobar will start at second base and bat ninth while Mark Vientos starts at third base and hits fifth. Francisco Alvarez was promoted to the No. 2 hole after a strong performance last night. Elias Diaz is 2 for 3 (.667) with two RBIs against Megill. Nimmo (3 for 6) and Francisco Lindor (4 for 11, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Gomber in the past. This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rockies. Colorado leads the season series 3-2 entering today’s game. This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets have gone 2-3 over the first five games.