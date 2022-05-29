5/29/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (31-17) may be down two of their top starting pitchers but it hasn’t impacted their ability to win baseball games. The offense has picked up the slack of late, scoring 16 runs over the past two days to earn a pair of wins over the Philadelphia Phillies (21-26). The Mets will now look to complete their first sweep of the season by picking up another win over the Phillies tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field and the contest will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a rough time in his last start, giving up eight runs in 4.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied to tie the game late. The Mets did end up losing a wild affair 13-12. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.38 ERA). Wheeler picked up his third win of the season on Monday, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday to earn the victory.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Bassitt faced the Phillies in Philadelphia on May 8, allowing one run in 5.2 innings to pick up his fourth win of the season.
Wheeler’s 2021 debut came against the Mets in Philadelphia on April 12 when he allowed one run in 4.2 innings of work to take the loss.
Brandon Nimmo (wrist) remains out of the Mets’ starting lineup after receiving a cortisone injection yesterday. Mark Canha will start in center field again and bat sixth.
Jeff McNeil will get the night off. Nick Plummer will make his first start as a Met in left field and bat eighth.
Nick Castellanos is 7 for 17 (.412) with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs in his career against Bassitt.