Rain has been a problem for the New York Mets (16-13) of late as three of their past four games have been washed out due to weather. That run included the series opener against the Detroit Tigers (10-17), necessitating a doubleheader today to make it up. First pitch for Game 1 of this twin bill is scheduled for 1:40 p.m at Comerica Park. Game 2 will begin no earlier than 6:40 p.m.
Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 2.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Lucchesi pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 9-8. The Tigers will counter with lefty Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.45 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws named Joey. Wentz delivered a solid performance in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Tigers ended up losing 7-4.
Game 2 will see the Mets send right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.72 ERA) to the bump. This will be Scherzer’s first start since April 19, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers before getting ejected for using too much rosin mixed with sweat, leading to a 10-game suspension. The Tigers will counter with righty Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07 ERA), one of their free-agent pickups this winter. Lorenzen was hit hard by the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of the season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):
Let’s play two (again). #LGM
🆚 Detroit
💪 @JoeyFuego44
📺 @SNYtv
📻 @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/V8CXPBQrjB
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 3, 2023
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Lucchesi has never faced the Tigers before.
The Mets have never seen Wentz before.
Scherzer is 2-1 with a 1.23 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers.
Lorenzen is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.
This is the Mets’ second doubleheader of the season. They split their first against Atlanta on Monday.
This is the third doubleheader of the season for Detroit, which is 3-1 in doubleheader games and split its most recent twin bill against Baltimore last Saturday.
Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Wentz on the mound in Game 1. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh while Tommy Pham plays left field and hits fifth.
RHP Jose Butto will serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.
Javier Baez is 5 for 7 (.714) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in his career against Lucchesi.
Starling Marte is 6 for 17 (.353) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs against Lorenzen.