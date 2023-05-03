Rain has been a problem for the New York Mets (16-13) of late as three of their past four games have been washed out due to weather. That run included the series opener against the Detroit Tigers (10-17), necessitating a doubleheader today to make it up. First pitch for Game 1 of this twin bill is scheduled for 1:40 p.m at Comerica Park. Game 2 will begin no earlier than 6:40 p.m.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 2.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Lucchesi pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 9-8. The Tigers will counter with lefty Joey Wentz (0-3, 6.45 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws named Joey. Wentz delivered a solid performance in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Tigers ended up losing 7-4.

Game 2 will see the Mets send right-hander Max Scherzer (2-1, 3.72 ERA) to the bump. This will be Scherzer’s first start since April 19, when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers before getting ejected for using too much rosin mixed with sweat, leading to a 10-game suspension. The Tigers will counter with righty Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07 ERA), one of their free-agent pickups this winter. Lorenzen was hit hard by the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

