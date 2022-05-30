5/30/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Memorial Day quarter pole is here and the New York Mets (32-17) find themselves in a commanding position. A three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend has put the Mets 15 games above .500 and 8.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. A challenging schedule looms for the Mets in the coming weeks, making this series against the Washington Nationals (18-31) an important one for them to pick up some more victories. First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson picked up his second win of the season last Monday, giving up two runs in six innings to beat the San Francisco Giants. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA). Fedde picked up his third win of the season last Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and shutting down their tough lineup.
The Mets are 5-2 against the Nationals so far this season and won two out of three against them in Washington when they last met earlier this month.
The Mets went 7-2 against the Nationals at Citi Field last season.
Peterson is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.
Fedde faced the Mets in Washington on April 10, giving up two runs in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Nationals went on to win 4-2.
Jeff McNeil (leg soreness) is back in the lineup after getting last night off. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Brandon Nimmo (wrist) remains out of the Mets’ starting lineup. Mark Canha will start again in center field and bat seventh while Nick Plummer gets a second straight start in left field and hits eighth.
Pete Alonso (6 for 14, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and McNeil (6 for 14, 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Fedde.