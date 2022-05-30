5/30/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Memorial Day quarter pole is here and the New York Mets (32-17) find themselves in a commanding position. A three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend has put the Mets 15 games above .500 and 8.5 games up on the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. A challenging schedule looms for the Mets in the coming weeks, making this series against the Washington Nationals (18-31) an important one for them to pick up some more victories. First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-0, 2.16 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson picked up his second win of the season last Monday, giving up two runs in six innings to beat the San Francisco Giants. The Nationals will counter with righty Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.55 ERA). Fedde picked up his third win of the season last Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and shutting down their tough lineup.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: