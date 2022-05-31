5/31/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (33-17) simply cannot be stopped right now. An early 3-0 deficit against the Washington Nationals (18-32) quickly vanished as the Mets racked up 12 unanswered runs en route to an easy 13-5 victory. The Mets will now look to extend their four-game winning streak to five and secure a series victory against the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the second game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (0-3, 4.37 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Williams’ last appearance came in relief when he tossed 3.2 shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday. The Mets ended up losing that game 9-3. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.30 ERA). Corbin finally earned his first win of the season last Thursday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work to defeat the Colorado Rockies.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: