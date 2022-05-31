5/31/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (33-17) simply cannot be stopped right now. An early 3-0 deficit against the Washington Nationals (18-32) quickly vanished as the Mets racked up 12 unanswered runs en route to an easy 13-5 victory. The Mets will now look to extend their four-game winning streak to five and secure a series victory against the Nationals tonight. First pitch for the second game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Trevor Williams (0-3, 4.37 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Williams’ last appearance came in relief when he tossed 3.2 shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday. The Mets ended up losing that game 9-3. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (1-7, 6.30 ERA). Corbin finally earned his first win of the season last Thursday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work to defeat the Colorado Rockies.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Williams has allowed two unearned runs across 4.2 innings of relief in two appearances against the Nationals this season.
Corbin is 0-1 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
Brandon Nimmo (wrist) is out of the Mets’ lineup for a fourth consecutive day. Mark Canha will start in center field again and bat leadoff.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter tonight with the lefty Corbin on the mound and bat fifth.
RHP Adonis Medina has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to the Mets’ bullpen. Dominic Smith was optioned to Syracuse to clear a spot for Medina on the active roster.
Josh Bell (2 for 6, 2B, HR, RBI), Nelson Cruz (2 for 4, 2 RBI) and Maikel Franco (3 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Williams.
Davis (10 for 32, 3 2B, 4 HR, 6 RBI), Pete Alonso (11 for 32, 2 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI) and Francisco Lindor (6 for 20, 2B) have done well against Corbin in the past.
This is the final game of May for the Mets. They have gone 18-10 over their first 28 games of the month.