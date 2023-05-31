5/31/23 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

For the first time in 2023, the New York Mets (28-27) managed to pick up a win on a Tuesday. Kodai Senga delivered his best start as a pro as the Mets topped the Philadelphia Phillies (25-29) 2-0 to snap a two-game losing streak. The Mets will look to secure a series victory against the Phillies tonight with first pitch for the middle game of this series scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 6.75 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco earned his first win of the season last Thursday, allowing one run in 6.2 innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Phillies will counter with their ace, righty Aaron Nola (4-3, 4.59 ERA). Nola got hammered by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up five runs in six innings last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Philadelphia went on to lose 8-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 2-1 with a 4.02 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Phillies. Nola is 8-7 with a 3.30 ERA in 25 career starts against the Mets. Brett Baty, Daniel Vogelbach and Mark Canha are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out last night. Baty will bat fifth and play third base, Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and hit seventh while Canha plays left field and hits eighth. Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Tomas Nido will make his first start since returning from the injured list and bat ninth. Trea Turner is 6 for 8 (.750) with three doubles and three RBI in his career against Carrasco. Pete Alonso (15 for 43, 3 2B, 5 HR, 11 RBI), Starling Marte (9 for 24, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (12 for 39, 2B, HR, 7 RBI), Brandon Nimmo (12 for 43, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) and Vogelbach (3 for 8, 2B, RBI) have done well against Nola in the past. This is the final game the Mets will play in May. They have gone 13-15 over their first 28 games of the month.