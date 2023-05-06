5/6/23 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Sometimes all you need is one run to win a baseball game and the New York Mets (17-16) were on the right side of the ledger yesterday. Brandon Nimmo redeemed himself for his miscue in Thursday’s game with a solo homer that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rockies (12-21). The victory snapped a three-game skid for the Mets and they will look to secure their first series victory in two weeks with another win over Colorado today. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (3-1, 4.11 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 5-3. The Rockies will counter with lefty Austin Gomber (2-4, 7.57 ERA). Gomber picked up a win in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday to earn his second victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill has never faced the Rockies before. Gomber is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two career starts against the Mets. Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start at first base and bat seventh. Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Gomber on the mound. Pete Alonso will serve as the DH and bat cleanup. Jeff McNeil will get the day off. Eduardo Escobar will make his first start as a Met at second base and hit eighth. Luis Guillorme (2 for 3) and Francisco Lindor (3 for 8, RBI) have done well against Gomber in the past.