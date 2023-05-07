5/7/23 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Offense remains a problem for the New York Mets (17-17), who have scored just four runs in their past 40 innings. The Mets put up only two yesterday in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies (13-21) that evened up their weekend series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will make the start for the Mets today on three days rest. Lucchesi struggled against the Detroit Tigers in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings on Wednesday, but was left with a no-decision in a game the Mets would go on to lose 6-5. The Rockies will counter with 26-year old righty Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45 ERA). Feltner pitched well against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, giving up two runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Colorado went on to win 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi is 2-4 with a 4.47 ERA in 11 career starts against the Rockies. This will be the first start of Lucchesi’s career on short rest. Feltner faced the Mets at Citi Field on August 25, 2022 and gave up three runs in 4.2 innings to suffer a loss. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Austin Gomber yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth. Starling Marte will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will start in right field and bat third while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits eighth. Charlie Blackmon (6 for 20, 2 RBI), Kris Bryant (2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI) and C.J. Cron (2 for 4, 2B, RBI) have done well against Lucchesi in the past. Pete Alonso is 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs against Feltner.