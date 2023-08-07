The UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font event took place on August 5, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event featured a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font by 50-45 UD at #UFCNashville pic.twitter.com/1PSq5qkGBp — AlAudhli العوذلي (@AAudhli) August 6, 2023

Here are 5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font:

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen was the clear winner of the main event, defeating Font by unanimous decision. Sandhagen’s striking was on point throughout the fight, but it was his wrestling and grappling that did the trick against Font. Sandhagen absolutely dominated Font on the mat and just blanketed him for the majority of the fight. With this win, Sandhagen moves up to the No. 2 spot in the bantamweight rankings. He is now one step closer to a title shot.

Tatiana Suarez

Suarez also had a great performance in her fight, defeating Jessica Andrade by second-round submission. Suarez was able to control the fight from start to finish, using her wrestling to keep Andrade on the ground. Suarez also landed some heavy ground strikes, which took a toll on Andrade until she gave up her neck for the guillotine choke finish. With this win, Suarez moves up to the No. 5 spot in the strawweight rankings and is one step closer to her eventual title shot.

Carlston Harris

Harris also had a great performance in his fight, defeating Jeremiah Wells by third-round submission. Harris was able to land some heavy shots throughout the fight, but it was Wells who controlled the majority of the fight on the mat. It was the third round where Harris had to do something or he was going to lose, so when Wells went for a takedown Harris synched up his patented anaconda choke and put Wells to sleep for a miraculous come-from-behind finish.

Diego Lopes

Lopes also had a great performance in his fight, defeating Gavin Tucker by first-round submission. Lopes was able to land some heavy shots in the early going until Tucker went for a takedown. Once it hit the mat it was all she wrote as Lopes just attacked off his back until he was able to sink in the triangle armbar for the first-round finish.

Dustin Jacoby

Jacoby also had a great performance in his fight, defeating Kennedy Nzechukwu by first-round knockout. Jacoby was able to land the devastating knockout blow early in round one that sat down Nzechukwu and then he followed it up with hammer fists until the referee called the fight.