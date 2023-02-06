5 Defensive Prop Bets To Consider For The Super Bowl

The list of Super Bowl proposition bets seems to get more extensive by the season, and 2023 is no different. There are wagers to be placed at sports books around the country this week, both on the typical game action and on specialties that only come around once a year.

Continuing our dive into the depths of the prop sheet, we take a look at five defensive props that could be worth your time and investment:

Super Bowl Odds & Wagers: Defensive Prop Bets

Chris Jones o/u 0.25 sacks: Over, -135

The Eagles have arguably the best offensive line in the entire NFL, but they weren’t some kind of impenetrable wall that kept their quarterback upright. Philadelphia finished in the middle of the pack when it came to sacks allowed in 2022 with 44. And while the Chiefs defensive line isn’t exactly dominant, Chris Jones is. He finished the season tied for 4th in total sacks with 15.5, and had an excellent game against the Bengals. This prop has him notching at least a quarter of a sack, a number that could wind up being far too low.

Haason Reddick First Sack +300

He has the lowest odds of anyone that you can bet on for the category, and for good reason. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick was one of the top compilers of sacks during the 2022 season, racking up 16 takedowns, which tied him for second in the NFL. He has had a particularly impressive showing in the playoffs thus far, with 3.5 sacks, 8 combined tackles, and a forced fumble and recovery.

So while Vegas thinks it is likely that it is Reddick that gets the first sack at only +300, it is one of the areas where there is a clear matchup discrepancy, and you should bank on it by selecting his prop.

Nick Bolton o/u 10.5 tackles: Under, -115

At first glance, a 10 tackle prop bet seems a bit outrageous, but not until you see that it is Nick Bolton who finished in second place in the NFL in solo tackles, assisted tackles, and total tackles. He will look to continue his dominance in the category in Sunday’s Super Bowl, though we are banking on him carrying over his subpar performance against the Bengals last week. Bolton had just 4 total tackles, easily his second-worst output of the season, and could become further neutralized by the Eagles’ offensive line.

Nick Bolton 1st INT: +2000

We’re going with Bolton on another prop here, too. He only has two career interceptions and there are others in this category with far shorter odds, but we’re going to go with a high-value pick. Jalen Hurts has his own interception prop that you can make some cash off of, and if/when he does throw his first pick, look to see if it is the Chiefs linebacker at the receiving end. His odds sit at +2000 for first INT, which aren’t bad for a guy who has played 100% of the team’s defensive snaps in 15 of 21 games this year.

George Karlaftis 1st sack: +1500

We’re already touched on Reddick being the best selection for the “1st sack” prop, but where does the value lie? Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis finished his rookie season with 6 total sacks, the third-most of any first-year player. He’ll be going up against one of his best challenges in the Eagles defense for the Super Bowl, but as mentioned before, they are susceptible to giving up Jalen Hurts. If Karlaftis is the first one to get to the Philadelphia quarterback, then that +1500 line looks like it would carry excellent value.