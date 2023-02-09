Jelloman is a Philadelphia celebrity.

He has been swamped in the past few weeks making his signature lime green jello shots for the massive crowds of Philadelphia Eagles fans who want them.

Here are five facts about Jelloman.

1. His Real Name Is Paul Vile.

Paul Vile is his real name, and his day job is as a bricklayer.

In real life, he works 12-hour days and then heads to the gym before going to sleep and doing it all again.

Vile is the brother of Philly musician Kurt Vile.

2. Slinging Jello Shots Is Normally A Summer Activity

Slinging jello shots is his summer hobby which evolved from selling jello shots at summer music festivals.

He also makes jello-shot murals and gives them to local artists.

3. He Makes A Few Tailgating Appearances At Eagles Home Games

For a few Eagles games each season, he tailgates and launches jello shots off the roof of his van.

He was seen slinging jello shots during the Eagles’ last Super Bowl Parade in 2018.

After the Eagles won the NFC Championship two weeks ago, he was at it again, slinging his jello shots, at faithful fans on Broad Street.

4. He Now Has A Side Hustle With Merchandise and Party Bookings

He has expanded into merchandise, selling shirts that read “WE RIDE AT DAWN.”

The Philadelphia Eagles TikTok account even commented on his shirts.

This is growing into a side business where he is booked for parties.

A Philly bar called The AVE has booked him for a Super Bowl watch party, and he is preparing 4,000 jello shots.

5. He Shares How Difficult It Is To Make 4,000 Jello Shots

It sounds like fun and games, but Jelloman is a very busy man.

He had to take time off from his bricklaying job to fulfill all of his commitments.

It is not easy work making 4,000 jello shots.

He took to TikTok to share the process.

It takes up to 8 hours to prepare this quantity of jello shots and costs a minimum of $700 if he uses cheap vodka.

A challenge has been sourcing enough lime gelatin to make the shots; he usually buys wholesale but has been forced to make supermarket runs to add to his stash.

Should the Eagles win, Jelloman will have a busy Super Bowl night and week ahead.

He will certainly have a stash of jello shots ready for Sunday night celebrations in the streets of Philadelphia and will likely be involved in the Super Bowl Parade.

Vile’s goal is to get Jason Kelce to do a bucket of green jello shots with him should the Eagles win.