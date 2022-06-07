5 Golfers to Watch at the 2022 RBC Canadian Open | Golf Betting Guide

The PGA Tour takes us to St George’s Golf & Country Club in Ontario, Canada this week, where some of the world’s best golfers compete in the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas, features this week in what is a star studded field, as well as world number one, Scottie Scheffler along with big names such as Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith.

The event hasn’t been played for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2019 before it’s hiatus, Rory McIlroy triumphed at this tournament. Big name players such as Sam Burns and hometown favourite, Corey Conners, aim to triumph this week in Etobicoke, Ontario. Here are five golfers that we think here at The Sports Daily should keep an eye on this week from St George’s.

5 golfers to Watch at the RBC Canadian Open this week

Justin Thomas (+1000) at BetOnline

Our first player to keep an eye on this week at Colonial Country Club is Justin Thomas.

The winner of the 104th PGA Championship just three weeks ago is most certainly one to watch out for, as he looks to win his first tournament since that unbelievable final round at Southern Hills in May. ‘JT’ is a top 5 player in the world, of that there is no question, so he will be hopeful of replicating the form that got him to lifting the Wanamaker Trophy a few weeks ago.

Thomas is riding the crest of a wave right now and will come this week to the RBC Canadian Open as one of the market leaders, and rightly so. Here at The Sports Daily, we urge you to keep an eye on him this week.

Bet on Justin Thomas at BetOnline

Scottie Scheffler (+900) at BetOnline

Scottie Scheffler broke onto the golf scene in 2018 when he turned professional, and since then hasn’t looked back. Ranked now at number one in the Official World Golf Rankings, the 25-year-old has taken the PGA Tour by storm.

Scheffler took only 43 days from winning his first PGA Tour tournament to then becoming the world’s best golfer, which is the shortest amount of time in history, even better than the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. The Masters champion comes to Canada this week in search of his fifth PGA Tour win, which would also be his fifth of the season.

Scheffler comes here fresh off the back of a second place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he lost a playoff to Sam Burns for the title. He is certainly one to keep an eye on this week from St George’s Golf & Country Club.

Bet on Scottie Scheffler at BetOnline

Corey Conners (+2200) at BetOnline

Perhaps not a name that is totally familiar with the casual golf fan, but Corey Conners has proved over the past few seasons that he is capable of hanging about with the best players on the PGA Tour week in, week out.

Conners has arguably the best iron game on the PGA Tour, constantly stitching irons and wedges to less than 10ft, which is why he is one of the leaders in proximity of shots from the fairway to the hole on the PGA Tour. Conners will be hopeful of putting on a show for his home countrymen this week, and most certainly has the game to have a major say in the outcome of the Canadian Open come Sunday evening.

Definitely one to watch this week at the RBC Canadian Open.

Bet on Corey Conners at BetOnline

Harold Varner III (+3300) at BetOnline

Harold Varner III is beginning to really solidify himself as one of the most consistent golfers on the professional circuit. ‘HV3’ has already accumulated several top 10 finishes this season, including at the ‘fifth major’ at TPC Sawgrass in March where he finished in a tie for sixth place at The Players Championship, just five shots behind the eventual winner, Cameron Smith.

Varner also has a stellar week at the RBC Heritage in April, finishing in third place, just one shot behind Patrick Cantlay, and the playoff winner of that tournament, Jordan Spieth.Varner III will feel he ins playing some superb golf right now, which is why we think he is one to watch this week from Ontario.

Bet on Harold Varner III at BetOnline

Mackenzie Hughes (+7500) at BetOnline

Another hometown favourite in Mackenzie Hughes, will be hopeful of a good week in his home country and is certainly one to watch this week from St George’s Golf & Country Club.

Again, like Conners, Hughes mightn’t be a recognisable name to the casual golf fan, but he is certainly one who is capable of a big performance this week, especially on home soil. Hughes has a relatively tidy week at the beginning of May at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he finished inside the top 10, in ninth place.

Hughes will need to hit plenty of fairways off the tee and roll in some putts if he is to have a chance this week, but here at The Sports Daily we think being one of the home favourites will fill him with confidence and belief that he can win this week.

Bet on Mackenzie Hughes at BetOnline

RBC Canadian Open Odds

Below, we’ve broken down the the odds to win the RBC Canadian Open in 2022.

Player Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +900 Justin Thomas +1000 Rory McIlroy +1000 Cameron Smith +1200 Sam Burns +1400 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Shane Lowry +1800 Corey Conners +2200 Tony Finau +2800 Tyrrell Hatton +3000

*RBC Canadian Open Odds as of June 7, 2022

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change