Football fans are excited about Super Bowl 57, but even people who are not football fans watch the Super Bowl.

They do not tune in for the game but rather for the commercials.

Companies pay top dollar for this coveted ad space; a 30-second commercial in Super Bowl 57 will cost a minimum of $7 million.

Super Bowl ads are as historic as the game itself, and here are the five most iconic ads (in chronological order) that left huge impressions years (and even decades) after they originally aired.

1. Coca-Cola (1979)

The exchange between Mean Joe Greene and this child was so simple but left a mark.

Who did not want to have a Coke and a smile after seeing this?

2. Wendy’s (1984)

Clara Peller, better known as the “Where’s The Beef?” lady in Wendy’s commercials enjoyed fame late in life because of her appearance in these commercials.

The burger looked the size of a cracker while the bun appeared to be cake-sized in this clever ad.

This was the beginning of Wendy’s concentrated effort to gain market share from competitors McDonald’s and Burger King.

3. Pepsi (1992)

Cindy Crawford’s original Pepsi ad aired during the 1992 Super Bowl.

Everything about it was perfect including the car, music, and the boys watching her drink the Pepsi she got out of the vending machine.

Crawford and Pepsi teamed up to recreate a version of this ad for the 2018 Super Bowl.

4. McDonald’s (1993)

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird were the stars of basketball when this Mcdonald’s ad aired during the 1993 Super Bowl.

“Nothing but net” was a catchphrase that came from this ad.

5. Budweiser (2000)

Remember in Y2K when everyone started saying “Wasssup” after this Budweiser ad aired during the Super Bowl?

It was ridiculous and silly, and no one expected it to catch on as it did.

Kudos to Budweiser for making an ordinary phrase so popular that we all wanted to call our friends on landlines and intercoms and say it over and over.

Conclusion

You could be thinking that the most recent ad from this list is nearly a quarter century old.

There have been great ads year after year, but these were remarkably simple in concept and relatively low budget to produce.

Today’s ads employ technology, CGI, special effects, and other tools not available when these ads aired so they had to deliver a good punch line to be memorable.

All of these ads did just that.