With Rihanna set to headline the halftime performance at next week’s Super Bowl 57, fans are inclined to talk about their favorite performances of all time.

There was a time when the Super Bowl halftime show was a snoozer and fans used the time for bathroom and snack breaks.

The mass production and celebrity halftime event has been synonymous with the big game for the past thirty years.

Here are the top five in descending order.

5. Bruce Springsteen (2009)

Anytime Bruce Springsteen, also known as the Boss is involved, you cannot go wrong.

His show in Tampa, Florida was directed by Spike Lee, and he sang all of his iconic tunes.

The only thing that would have been better is if the Jersey boy could have played at a Super Bowl in New Jersey.

4. Janet Jackson (2004)

Janet Jackson’s show was great, but it was overshadowed by her wardrobe malfunction controversy with Justin Timberlake.

Miss Jackson was singing and dancing her heart out before that unfortunate event that also included performances by Diddy, Nelly, and Kid Rock.

3. Michael Jackson (1993)

Even though Michael Jackson’s prime was in the 1980s, he still entertained the masses quite well in 1993.

No one can argue with the King of Pop moonwalking his way around the stage, and his appearance ushered in a new generation of professionally produced halftime shows for the Super Bowl.

Fans are forever grateful that Jackson ended the marching band performances that preceded him.

2. Katy Perry (2015)

Dancing sharks ruled the day when Katy Perry took the stage for the 2015 Super Bowl.

The backdrop which included stage theatrics and Perry’s hit songs remains top of mind for many fans eight years later.

Perry also had fun special guests including Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

1. Prince (2007)

While you can disagree with any of the other four acts on this list, there is no way you can disagree with Prince as the top selection of all time.

First of all, he did not miss a beat or chord as he played his guitar and rocked in the worst weather conditions ever.

Torrential rain fell around him as he aptly sang his iconic hit “Purple Rain”.

He was the epitome of a true musician and rock star performing at his best in a huge moment with the world watching.

We will never again see a performance of this caliber.

Honorable Mention (2022)

Bending the rules slightly on this Top Five list, we are adding an honorable mention because the 2022 halftime show was a spectacular production that featured many award-winning performers spanning generations.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem filled SoFi Stadium with plenty of good vibes which merit an honorable mention.