5 Players to Watch in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The College Football Playoff National Champion will be crowned on Monday night, and it is likely that a big-time playmaker will be the difference in the game. Whether it will be the TCU Horned Frogs or the Georgia Bulldogs that lift the trophy, some big plays will contribute to the victory. Who are the most likely players to make those plays? We take a look at five players to watch in Monday’s CFP National Championship game between the SEC champions and the Big 12 runners-up.

5. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson| CB | TCU

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will be one of the best defensive backs on show in the National Championship Game. Passes his thrown his way this year have yielded poor results for quarterbacks. He has three interceptions and is holding opposing QBs to a 36.4 NFL QBR when the ball is aimed at a wide receiver he is covering.

In fact, Hodges-Tomlinson has only ceded one touchdown when targeted this season. It would be advisable that Stetson Bennett look elsewhere on Monday evening.

He is currently projected as a third-round draft prospect, but a good performance under the brightest lights of all could see his draft stock skyrocket.

4. Quentin Johnston | WR | TCU

Quentin Johnston may be the best receiving prospect in the championship game on Monday. The Horned Frog receiver is currently going in the top-15 in NFL mock drafts. The 6-foot-4, 210 lbs wide receiver has 59 grabs for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns this season.

His height and strength make him a nightmare matchup for any corner and he could be one of the difference makers in the final college football game of the year. He is TCU QB Max Duggan’s favorite target and for good reason. He is capable of putting up massive numbers if he gets the looks.

Against Kansas this year, Johnston had 14 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown. In his last two games, he has cleared the 100-yard milestone twice, and he went for 163 yards and a touchdown against Michigan in the semifinal.

He has the ability to be the player that changes the game. Keep an eye on him on Monday evening.

3. Stetson Bennett | QB | Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has seen it all and done it all. This is his second consecutive year in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after his Bulldogs won it last year. He is an old head in college football terms. At 25, the Heisman Trophy finalist will be one of the oldest players in the game, but with age comes wisdom. Bennett knows how to win. His record as a starter with Georgia is a staggering 28-3.

He has a chip on his shoulder, and he plays like it. Bennett was a transfer from junior college and has had to fight for his place to be the face of the Georgia Bulldogs. While he may not be the most talented player on the field, SEC champion, Bennett is clutch and a proven winner. He could be the difference between these two teams and guide the Dawgs to a second successive CFP National Championship.

2. Jalen Carter | DT | Georgia

While Stetson Bennett may not be the most talented individual to take the field on Monday, Jalen Carter may well be. Carter is being projected as one of the top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 300 lbs defensive tackle is a monster on the line and could cause havoc in the CFP National Championship Game. Carter is equally adept in the run and pass game, and he excels in both.

Despite only having three sacks this season, Carter has hurried the quarterback 22 times and has seven TFL. He lives in the backfield, and TCU’s offensive line is no match for his prowess. If a big defensive play is needed by Georgia, look no further than Carter. He could make the difference and earn Georgia another National Championship.

1. Max Duggan | QB | TCU

Max Duggan has been underrated for most of the season. He somehow slid under everyone’s radar until TCU were in the Big 12 Championship Game. Duggan was eventually second in the race for the Heisman Trophy, but he has been slept on for too long.

Everyone knows about Duggan now. He is a dual-threat QB with the heart of a lion. Duggan is responsible for 40 total touchdowns this year, 32 through the air and eight with his legs. It goes without saying that he is the key to keeping the Horned Frogs in the game.

Duggan takes care of the ball, and can take off with his legs if pressure is abound. If it is late in the game, and TCU needs a big drive, we can be sure that Max Duggan is not going to shy away from the moment.