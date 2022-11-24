NFL News and Rumors

5 Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Team

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
4 min read
5 Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Team
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Since November 6th, Odell Beckham Jr has been cleared to play football after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals but he’s yet to find his next team.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have not been quiet when it comes to recruiting the free agent wide receiver. In fact, Thursday’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants has been dubbed the Beckham Bowl, as both teams have been very vocal about landing the star wideout.

While Beckham Jr. is familiar with the NFC East, there are a few other teams that are apparently interested in acquiring the former Pro Bowl pass catcher.

Below, we’ll break down five potential destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next NFL team.

Dallas Cowboys

Beckham Jr has been on the Cowboy’s radar for quite some time. Even Dak Prescott came out in support of the wide receiver joining the team, calling the interest between the two parties “mutual”.

The two have apparently been exchanging messages and Prescott has said “he knows how much I want him here”.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on a radio interview two weeks ago, “We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good.”

New York Giants

On the other hand, New York has always been home for OBJ. He was an instant sensation with the Giants and signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the team in 2018.

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. was traded seven months later, but coming back to the Big Apple may give the star a chance to rewrite a new ending in New York.

Beckham visited the Giants facility recently to check up on his former teammate Sterling Shepard. While he didn’t meet with the team, the Giants are really interested in their former wide receiver.

Saquon Barkley, the team’s top offensive player, has already voiced his support of adding the former Giants’ WR.

The free agent is expected to visit the Cowboys and Giants’ facilities after the Thanksgiving weekend.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another potential landing spot for the enigmatic wide receiver.

The Bills have one of the NFL’s top offenses and could use a solid No. 3 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Buffalo is also home to one of Beckham Jr.’s best friends in the NFL: Von Miller.

The two joined the LA Rams together last year and earned a Super Bowl ring in the process.

Miller recently said on the “Von Cast”, “Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants, but wait till he sees Bills Mafia and what we’re doing in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away.”

Kansas City Chiefs

The addition of Beckham Jr would be beneficial to any team but there are a few places where his impact could be felt in a big way.

Last year, Beckham Jr. signed a midseason deal with the LA Rams, helping them win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Pairing him with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City could have a similar impact and be just what the doctor ordered to revive Beckham Jr.’s career.

However, the Chiefs’ acquisition of another former Giants’ wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, may have cured Andy Reid’s appetite for another offensive weapon.

San Francisco 49ers

While the 49ers have a ton of weapons on offense, San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are still open to the addition of Beckham.

The 49ers recently bolstered their offense by adding running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, with the way that Shanahan likes to use Deebo Samuel, there could be room for another talented wide receiver in San Francisco.

Even though the 49ers might be the most unlikely destination on the list, it’s hard to rule them out.

Shanahan told KNBR on Nov. 1. “I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.”

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly

The Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes: A Rivalry Within a Rivarly

Author image Dylan Williams  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Zach Wilson Will Not Start Sunday in Chicago
Zach Wilson Will Not Start Sunday in Chicago
Author image Dylan Williams  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Patriots center David Andrews active in practice amid injury concern
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
T.J. Houshmandzadeh: "Joe Burrow's a top-five quarterback"
Top Five Performers From Week 11 Of The 2022 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Kyle Pitts' Frustrating Season Continues, Heads to IR
Kyle Pitts’ Frustrating Season Continues, Heads to IR
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film
Tom Brady Is Set To Star In His Own Hollywood Film
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 21 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Patterson Record Breaking TD
Three Best Touchdowns From NFL Sunday Week 11
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Nov 21 2022
More News
Arrow to top