5 Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Next NFL Team

Since November 6th, Odell Beckham Jr has been cleared to play football after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals but he’s yet to find his next team.

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have not been quiet when it comes to recruiting the free agent wide receiver. In fact, Thursday’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants has been dubbed the Beckham Bowl, as both teams have been very vocal about landing the star wideout.

While Beckham Jr. is familiar with the NFC East, there are a few other teams that are apparently interested in acquiring the former Pro Bowl pass catcher.

Below, we’ll break down five potential destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next NFL team.

Dallas Cowboys

Beckham Jr has been on the Cowboy’s radar for quite some time. Even Dak Prescott came out in support of the wide receiver joining the team, calling the interest between the two parties “mutual”.

The two have apparently been exchanging messages and Prescott has said “he knows how much I want him here”.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on a radio interview two weeks ago, “We have all the appreciation in the world for Odell. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good.”

New York Giants

On the other hand, New York has always been home for OBJ. He was an instant sensation with the Giants and signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the team in 2018.

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. was traded seven months later, but coming back to the Big Apple may give the star a chance to rewrite a new ending in New York.

Beckham visited the Giants facility recently to check up on his former teammate Sterling Shepard. While he didn’t meet with the team, the Giants are really interested in their former wide receiver.

Saquon Barkley, the team’s top offensive player, has already voiced his support of adding the former Giants’ WR.

The free agent is expected to visit the Cowboys and Giants’ facilities after the Thanksgiving weekend.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are another potential landing spot for the enigmatic wide receiver.

The Bills have one of the NFL’s top offenses and could use a solid No. 3 wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Buffalo is also home to one of Beckham Jr.’s best friends in the NFL: Von Miller.

The two joined the LA Rams together last year and earned a Super Bowl ring in the process.

Miller recently said on the “Von Cast”, “Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants, but wait till he sees Bills Mafia and what we’re doing in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away.”

Kansas City Chiefs

The addition of Beckham Jr would be beneficial to any team but there are a few places where his impact could be felt in a big way.

Last year, Beckham Jr. signed a midseason deal with the LA Rams, helping them win the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Pairing him with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City could have a similar impact and be just what the doctor ordered to revive Beckham Jr.’s career.

However, the Chiefs’ acquisition of another former Giants’ wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, may have cured Andy Reid’s appetite for another offensive weapon.

San Francisco 49ers

While the 49ers have a ton of weapons on offense, San Francisco general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are still open to the addition of Beckham.

The 49ers recently bolstered their offense by adding running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. However, with the way that Shanahan likes to use Deebo Samuel, there could be room for another talented wide receiver in San Francisco.

Even though the 49ers might be the most unlikely destination on the list, it’s hard to rule them out.

Shanahan told KNBR on Nov. 1. “I’ve always been a fan of Odell, like I feel like most people are. He’s that good of a player.”