5 Prop Bets To Love For Super Bowl Sunday

There is no better time to wager on sports than the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday (though March Madness would like to have an argument), and there are proposition bets galore at sports books across the nation. There are your usual player and game props, but they are expanded for the big game, and special odds are added to the pot to increase participation.

What are some of the odds and lines we like the most heading into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles? Here are five Super Bowl prop bets to love:

Chiefs combined TD & FG Yardage: Under 97.5 Yards, -110

The Chiefs’ offense didn’t seem to skip a beat with the departure of home run hitting Tyreek Hill as Patrick Mahomes still had an MVP performance during the regular season, but their big play ability has certainly diminished. Kansas City’s offense had just one touchdown of 50+ yards in 2022, and four over 40. That combined with the fact that Harrison Butker missed 5 kicks from 40+ yards makes the under look enticing on this prop bet.

Total Punts: Under 7.5, -170

There aren’t many teams that punted fewer times than the Eagles and the Chiefs, and their average could be even lower with the coaches risking more with everything on the line. Philadelphia punted 55 times to Kansas City’s 53, which works out to 3.1 per team per game, or a combined 6.2 times. That would be well under the projected 7.5, and it is one of the standout props despite the low value.

Any player to have 55+ yard reception: Yes, +250

They may not have the explosive touchdowns, but the Chiefs still make big plays. Five times they had a reception of 50+ yards in 2022, and many of their receivers have the ability. The Eagles haven’t had as many, but AJ Brown has a 70+ yarder under his belt this year already. Crazy things happen in the Super Bowl, though an explosive touchdown from either of these teams hardly seems crazy. The +250 value makes this prop a hard one to pass up.

Jalen Hurts o/u 0.5 interceptions: Over, +115

Jalen Hurts had an MVP-like season in 2022, throwing for 22 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. But his turnover luck could change on Super Bowl Sunday, and betting on it could be a smart move. There will most certainly be jitters playing in the biggest game of his life, and he wasn’t exactly sharp to finish off the season. In the final two regular season games that he played in, Hurts threw 3 interceptions. Bank on him to make a mistake on Sunday, possibly early in the first half.

Both teams score 3+ touchdowns

This particular prop would go hand-in-hand with an over bet for the game’s point total, but it carries solid value. The Eagles have scored 3+ touchdowns in 7 of their last 9 contests, and the Chiefs in 7 of their last 8. This prop allows for both offensive and defensive touchdowns, which gives it some added value. With both teams being some of the top touchdown-scoring teams in the league, it feels like the +170 is one of the best value picks of any on the entire list of props.