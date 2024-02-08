As Super Bowl 2024 approaches, the anticipation for Reba McEntire’s National Anthem rendition is soaring. While betting on this iconic performance is restricted at certain sportsbooks, we’ve pinpointed the top 5online sportsbooks where such prop bets are welcomed. These platforms, available to everybody in the US, are set to enhance your Super Bowl experience with over $5,000 in promotions, free bets, and bonuses. Get ready to dive into these carefully selected sportsbooks, offering a unique opportunity to bet on Reba McEntire’s performance, marking a memorable Super Bowl moment.

Can You Bet on National Anthem Props in the Super Bowl in the US?

Yes. Below, we will guide you through the top 5 options where National Anthem props like the length of time it takes Reba McEntire to sing the National Anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl are available.

Which Sportsbooks Offer Super Bowl National Anthem Props in the US?

BetOnline — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus EveryGame — $300 Super Bowl Bonus + $10 Free Live Bet BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2024 MyBookie — 50% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

How To Claim Your Super Bowl 2024 Betting Offer

Click here to join BetOnline and claim your Super Bowl betting offer. Sign up using accurate account details. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for Super Bowl 2024 Props

Top 5 US Prop Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2024 Reviewed

Super Bowl 2024 is set to see over $23 billion wagered by approximately 68 million people. A significant portion of these will be first-time bettors eager to place prop bets on the National Anthem, specifically on Reba McEntire’s performance.

Navigating the sportsbook landscape can be challenging, so we’ve helpfully compiled a list of our top 5 online sportsbooks, complete with a step-by-step guide on claiming your bonus and placing your Super Bowl bets.

Below, we’ll share our reviews for the best sports betting sites and their offers for new users signing up for Super Bowl 2024.

BetOnline — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline leads the industry with a vast array of betting options, including superb promotions and bonuses. Featuring a diverse range of prop bets including Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance, the coin toss, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and everything Taylor Swift related, BetOnline is our top pick.

This sportsbook offers a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 and 2 free bets worth $75 each for Super Bowl 2024.

Additionally, BetOnline hosts a $50,000 props pool on Super Bowl 2024 for customers.

Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus

Bovada, a top choice for exotic prop bets, shines for Super Bowl 2024. It offers a variety of props including bets on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance, the halftime show, coin toss and more.

New customers can enjoy a $750 bonus for the Super Bowl with Bovada’s impressive range of prop bets.

Click below to visit Bovada and claim your betting offer for Super Bowl 2024.

EveryGame — $300 Super Bowl Bonus + $10 Free Live Bet

Everygame, a top offshore sportsbook, is known for its promotions and offers. Their Super Bowl 2024 bonus is among the best, including a 100% deposit bonus up to $300 and a free $10 live bet.

Claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer from EveryGame by clicking the button below.

BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2024

BetUS, offering a whopping $2,500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024, is ideal for those seeking the biggest bonus. Their range of prop bets includes options on Reba McEntire’s National Anthem performance, coin toss props and the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Click below to claim your free Super Bowl bets at BetUS.

MyBookie — 50% Welcome Bonus Worth Up To $1,000

MyBookie, known for competitive odds and a wide range of markets, includes bets on the National Anthem performance by Reba McEntire.

New users at MyBookie can receive a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000.

Click below to claim your Super Bowl betting offer from MyBookie.

How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Betting on Reba McEntire’s performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2024 is straightforward with top online sportsbooks. NFL fans are just a few clicks away from placing their bets. Below, we break down how to bet on the National Anthem in five easy steps.

1. Visit your favorite sportsbook

To start, visit your preferred sportsbook and log into your account. For this example, we’ll log into BetOnline, our top-ranked sportsbook for National Anthem prop bets.

2. Navigate to the Super Bowl 2024 National Anthem markets

Find the National Anthem odds on the sportsbook by navigating to the Super Bowl, NFL, or football sections.

3. Click on the odds for the bet of your choice to add it to your bet slip

After locating the National Anthem prop bet odds, create your bet slip by clicking on the desired market’s odds.

4. Type in your wager amount

With your selections in the bet slip, enter the amount you wish to wager.

5. Place your bet to receive your bet slip confirmation

Double-check your selections, click “Place Bet” to confirm, and receive a bet confirmation under “My Bets” in your account.

What Bets Can You Place on the Super Bowl National Anthem Performance?

There are a massive variety of prop bets available for Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl 2024 National Anthem performance. Bets like the length of the National Anthem and whether McEntire will forget a word are among the most popular, but there are dozens of other options available.

Our number-one ranked online sportsbook, BetOnline offers 17 prop bets for the National Anthem. Let’s take a look at just a few of them.

Length of National Anthem Over 90.5 Seconds -175 Under 90.5 Seconds +135



Will Reba McEntire Forget/Omit a Word? Yes +700



Who Will be Shown First During the Anthem? Patrick Mahomes -165 Brock Purdy +125



Reba McEntire’s Hat Color Blue +200 Red +300 Brown +400 Black +600 Grey +900 Yellow +900 Orange +1200 Pink +1400 Green + 2500



Will Reba McEntire Show Cleavage? Yes +300 No -500

