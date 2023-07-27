The landscape of college football could witness a significant change come August 11th, with Kamarion “Big Kam” Franklin, one of the top-rated prospects in the country, making his college choice known. Speculations are rife that the Tennessee Volunteers hold the upper hand in Franklin’s recruitment race, potentially eclipsing Ole Miss and Auburn.

Kam Franklin Heading to Rocky Top

Five-star recruit Kam Franklin has made waves in the world of high school football. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and tipping the scales at 260 pounds, this Mississippi titan claimed the 11th spot on Rivals’ overall prospect ranking. On top of that, he earned the title of the second-best defensive lineman nationwide and the number one spot in his home state.

The formidable player’s high school career showcases a fascinating record. A highlight of his junior season includes a whopping 17 sacks and an impressive 48 quarterback pressures, showing clear evidence of his prowess on the field.

Kam is the most college ready ATH I’ve seen in a minute, ready to see what he does his senior year #StayInTheSip #KingofTheSip 🔴🔵🦈 @KamarionFrankl1 @LetsGo_Bo5 pic.twitter.com/ifrnx5Wfo9 — Kÿłé (@OleMissFB3) July 12, 2023

With stats and video like that, it is no surprise he is attracting attention from the biggest schools in college football. But it’s the Vols who appear to be leading the charge for his commitment.

Matthew Ray, an analyst with Volquest, underscored the Volunteers’ persistent pursuit of Franklin. He highlighted that Franklin had been on Tennessee’s radar since last summer, with his size, speed, and raw athleticism dovetailing with what the team seeks in its defensive front.

According to Ray, the Volunteers managed to get a leg up in the recruitment race after Franklin’s unofficial visit around the time of their annual Orange and White game in April.

Decision Day Looming Large for Big Orange

As Franklin embarked on his recruitment journey, he didn’t limit his options. His shortlist boasted a lineup of top contenders: Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, and Miami. The defensive stalwart made a point to visit each of these campuses one last time before the impending decision day.

Of all the visits, Franklin’s time with the Volunteers stood out. He experienced a sense of belonging and importance during his visit on June 16th, a sentiment that was absent in his other official trips. Austin Price from Volspeak echoed this sentiment, asserting that Tennessee is in pole position in the final lap of this recruitment race.

With decision day looming on August 11th, it seems increasingly likely that Franklin will sport the Volunteers’ colors on the gridiron. If this transpires, it will be a significant win for Tennessee, capturing one of the nation’s premier defensive talents.

Nothing is written in stone until Franklin publicly shares his final decision. But for now, Tennessee holds its breath, hoping to celebrate a significant recruitment victory on the horizon.

