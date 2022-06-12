6/11/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

An off-day on the West Coast was just what the doctor ordered for the New York Mets (39-21), who looked refreshed last night. The Mets welcomed Pete Alonso back to the starting lineup last night and saw their bats break out in a 7-3 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Angels (28-32), who have now lost 15 of their last 16 games. The two teams are set to continue their weekend series tonight with first pitch for the middle game scheduled for 10:07 p.m. at Angel Stadium.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (7-1, 3.52 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his seventh win of the season on Monday, allowing two runs in seven innings to defeat the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Angels will counter with righty Michael Lorenzen (5-3, 3.69 ERA). Lorenzen struggled in his last start, allowing five runs in 5.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday to suffer his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: