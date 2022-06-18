Mets

6/18/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Mike Phillips

The New York Mets (43-23) officially hit a high-water mark for their season last night. The offense exploded with a seven-run sixth inning to defeat the Miami Marlins (28-34) 10-4 to improve to a season-high 20 games above .500. The Mets will look to extend their latest winning streak to three games as they continue their series with the Marlins this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker earned his fourth win of the season on Sunday, allowing one run in six innings of work to defeat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. The Marlins will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.00 ERA). Garrett earned his first win of the year last Saturday, allowing one unearned run in 5.2 innings to defeat the Houston Astros.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Walker is 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA in five appearances, including four starts, against the Mets.

    Garrett faced the Mets once last season, tossing five shutout innings against them in Miami on August 5, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Miami went on to win 4-2.

    Eduardo Escobar is back in the lineup after missing the past two games with dizziness. He will start at third base and bat seventh.

    Jazz Chisholm (2 for 5, 2 2B, RBI) and Bryan De La Cruz (4 for 8, 3 RBI) have done well against Walker in the past.

Mets

