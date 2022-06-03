6/2/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Everything is coming up aces for the New York Mets (35-17), who have quickly established themselves as one of the National League’s best teams. A six-game winning streak has helped the Mets build a huge cushion for themselves in the NL East, one they will look to take advantage of as they kick off a daunting 10-game West Coast road trip tonight. First up is a matchup with the other top dog in the NL, the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-17), with the opener of a four-game series that could be a playoff preview scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers put together a strong title defense in 2021, going 106-56 during the regular season to finish one game back of the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. That record earned the Dodgers home-field advantage in the Wild Card game, where they beat the St. Louis Cardinals and eventually advanced to the National League Championship Series, where they fell to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles did get a measure of revenge on the Braves in the offseason by poaching Freddie Freeman on a six-year deal to help anchor the middle of their lineup. A series of solid depth moves have helped the Dodgers build their own early lead in the loaded NL West, making this series a good measuring stick for both teams.

The Mets will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA) to the mound tonight. Walker picked up his third win of the season last Saturday, giving up two runs in five innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers will counter with righty Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA), who has had a sensational start to the 2022 campaign. Gonsolin earned his fifth win of the year last Saturday, allowing two runs in six innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: