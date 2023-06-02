6/2/23 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays At New York Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies have proven to be a punching bag for the New York Mets (30-27) over the past year and a half, a trend that continued as the Mets completed a sweep of Philadelphia yesterday. The Mets have also found their mojo at Citi Field, ripping off eight straight home wins dating back to the middle of the month, and will look to continue their winning ways tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays (30-27). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2022 was a solid year for the Blue Jays, who went 92-70 to finish in second place in the American League East, landing seven games back of the first-place Yankees. That performance was good enough to help Toronto secure the top wild card spot in the American League but it didn’t amount to much as they were swept in the Wild Card Series by the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays then went to work improving their roster over the winter, adding Kevin Kiermaier to bolster their outfield defense while importing former Met Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation. The early returns haven’t been great for Toronto, which has struggled to win games in the loaded AL East, but the talent level on the Blue Jays will always make them a dangerous out.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-2, 4.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander struggled at Coors Field last Saturday, giving up six runs in five innings of work, but actually left in line for a win when the Mets rallied to take the lead in the middle innings. The bullpen coughed the game up, however, giving Verlander a no-decision. The Blue Jays will counter with the aforementioned Bassitt (5-4, 3.80 ERA). Bassitt was beaten up by the Minnesota Twins in his last start, giving up seven runs in four innings last Saturday to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1664711115106861057?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets won two out of three against the Blue Jays during their last meeting in July 2021 at Citi Field. The Mets are 14-2 against Toronto in Queens dating back to the start of interleague play in 1997. Verlander is 4-6 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 career starts against the Blue Jays. This will be Bassitt’s first start against the Mets. The Mets have acquired RHP Vinny Nittoli from the Chicago Cubs in a trade. Details of the trade, as well as whether Nittoli will be activated or optioned to AAA Syracuse, were not available at post time. Mark Vientos will get a rare start against a right-handed pitcher tonight. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh. George Springer is 5 for 13 (.385) with a home run and two RBIs in his career against Verlander. Francisco Lindor (3 for 9, HR, RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (2 for 6, HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Bassitt in the past.