6/28/22 Game Preview: Houston Astros at New York Mets

The New York Mets (47-27) are back home after their first losing road trip of the season. A walk-off loss against the Miami Marlins on Sunday ensured a 2-3 trip for the Mets, who got a day off yesterday to travel back to New York. The Mets will now kick off a five-game home stand tonight as they welcome the AL West-leading Houston Astros (45-27) to town to kick off a two-game series. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled against the Astros in his last start, allowing five runs in 2.1 innings to suffer his third loss of the season while also leaving the game with lower back stiffness. The Astros will counter with lefty Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.90 ERA). Valdez delivered a quality start against the New York Yankees last Thursday, allowing three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when Houston’s bullpen blew a late lead in a 7-6 loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: