6/29/22 Game Preview: Houston Astros at New York Mets

There haven’t been too many clunkers for the New York Mets (47-28) this season but last night was certainly one of them. Carlos Carrasco unraveled after a controversial walk against Jose Altuve in the first inning as the Houston Astros (46-27) pummeled the Mets 9-1 to pick up their third win over New York in the span of a week. The Mets will look to salvage a series split against the Astros today with first pitch for today’s matinee scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-2, 3.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Walker earned his sixth win of the season last Friday, allowing three runs in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins at home. The Astros will counter with veteran righty Justin Verlander (9-3, 2.22 ERA). Verlander dominated the New York Yankees in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings of work last Friday to earn his ninth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: