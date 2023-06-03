6/3/23 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays At New York Mets

A lengthy rain delay only delayed the inevitable for the New York Mets (30-28), who got dominated in a revenge game for Chris Bassitt. The Mets saw Bassitt toss 7.2 scoreless innings against them as the Toronto Blue Jays (31-27) picked up a 3-0 win to open the series with a victory. The two teams are back in action this afternoon as the Mets will look to even up the series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.67 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs (four earned) in four innings against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a wild game the Mets ended up losing 11-10. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.86 ERA). Berrios earned his fifth win of the season on Sunday, tossing 5.2 shutout innings to beat the Minnesota Twins.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/mets/status/1665048391645102080?s=46&t=yVjXS5jahJuA35-HYpRafQ

Pre-Game Notes: