6/3/23 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays At New York Mets

A lengthy rain delay only delayed the inevitable for the New York Mets (30-28), who got dominated in a revenge game for Chris Bassitt. The Mets saw Bassitt toss 7.2 scoreless innings against them as the Toronto Blue Jays (31-27) picked up a 3-0 win to open the series with a victory. The two teams are back in action this afternoon as the Mets will look to even up the series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.67 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill was hit hard in his last start, giving up six runs (four earned) in four innings against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a wild game the Mets ended up losing 11-10. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.86 ERA). Berrios earned his fifth win of the season on Sunday, tossing 5.2 shutout innings to beat the Minnesota Twins.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
https://twitter.com/mets/status/1665048391645102080?s=46&t=yVjXS5jahJuA35-HYpRafQ
Pre-Game Notes:
Megill earned his first big league win against the Blue Jays in 2021, tossing 6.2 shutout innings to beat them at Citi Field in July.
Berrios has made one career start against the Mets, giving up two runs in four innings against them in 2016 to suffer a loss when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins.
Daniel Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter today and bat seventh.
Francisco Alvarez will get a day off. Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth.
Brandon Belt is 3 for 7 (.429) with two solo home runs against Megill.
Francisco Lindor (9 for 32, 4 2B, HR, 8 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (3 for 8, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Berrios.
The Mets will hold a special pre-game ceremony today to induct Howard Johnson, Al Leiter, Gary Cohen and Howie Rose to their Hall of Fame. The ceremony is expected to begin around 3:30 p.m.