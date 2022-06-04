6/4/22 Game Preview: New York Mets At Los Angeles Dodgers

The Mets litmus test has so far come up red. (Red is acid, right? And that isn’t good, right?) After two losses to the Dodgers, the Mets get back on the field for a Saturday night game at Chavez Ravine for a 10:00 ET start. If you’re headed to Dodger Stadium tonight, enjoy your free Gil Hodges bobblehead as the Dodgers for some reason are commemorating the 1969 World Series.

(I guess he played for the Dodgers too.)

How To Enjoy

It’s the usual suspects tonight: You can put your eyeballs on SNY in New York, SportsNet LA in the Los Angeles market, or MLB Network anywhere else. On the radio, it’s WCBS 880 ’round these parts with the Spanish broadcast on WEPN 1050. In Los Angeles, you can find the game on KTNQ 1020 or Dodgers Radio AM 570.

The Pitchers

David Peterson tries to be the streak stopper as he takes the bump tonight. Peterson is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. His last start was a struggle in a victory against Washington as he only pitched 4 and 2/3’s and couldn’t get a victory even though he had a big lead, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks. Washington can hit, but the Dodgers will be a new challenge.

Walker Buehler is a world class talent who is having a good season, but a season that doesn’t scream invincible. He’s 6-1, but he has an ERA of 3.22 and a WHIP of 1.24. Good numbers, but not Cy Young numbers. Buehler’s last start was a head scratcher against the Pirates (as was that whole series in which the Pirates were swept.) Buehler went six and gave up four runs, giving up two dingers to Bryan Reynolds and the iconic Tucupita Marcano. Of course, the entire team seems to be bouncing back from that Pirates sweep, so it’s not a stretch to figure Buehler will do the same.

In 2021, Buehler had two straight starts against the Mets in August. He pitched a combined 14 and 2/3’s innings, gave up three runs while striking out 18 batters and walking only three, good for an ERA of 1.84 a FIP of 3.31, and an OPS against of .538, which doesn’t seem good. But we’ll always have one thing over Buehler: his Car Shield commercial is lame next to Pete Alonso’s.

The Lineups

For the visitors …

Jeff McNeil moves up to 5th against the righty and moves to left field. Luis Guillorme comes in to play second base and hits 6th. Nick Plummer comes in as the DH and Patrick Mazeika rounds out the lineup.

For the team playing in their home stadium that apparently smells like rat urine:

Freeman, Turner and Turner sounds like the law firm of death.

Game Notes

The Mets are 5-24 in their last 29 games against the Dodgers. But to give you a little perspective: From 1962-67 (six seasons), the Mets wen 25-83-1 against the Dodgers. Of course, that’s when the Mets were just getting started and filled their roster with players who peaked in the ’40’s and 50’s, including Gil Hodges. (Hey, did you know you can get his bobblehead tonight at the game?)

For all the talk about the Mets’ numbers against lefties, the Dodgers have an OPS of .737. But their righty batters have an OPS of .749 against LHP, which is much better than the Mets righties’ numbers against lefty pitchers, which thankfully isn’t an issue tonight against Buehler (but will be a factor tomorrow against Julio Urias.)

Freddie Freeman has three singles in 10 AB’s lifetime vs. Peterson. Peterson has never faced the Dodgers before.

Eduardo Escobar is 2-for-23 with 13 strikeouts lifetime against Buehler.