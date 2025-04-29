6 Popular Tennis Players Share An April 29 Birthday

If you are born on April 29, you may become a famous and successful tennis player. Six active and retired players share this popular birthdate.

1. Mirra Andreeva: April 29, 2007

Growing before our eyes 🥹 Wishing the Dubai and Indian Wells Champ, Mirra Andreeva, a fabulous 18th birthday! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/uz4WGzC1ij — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 29, 2025

2025 has been extraordinary for Mirra Andreeva, long before her 18th birthday. She won two WTA 1000 titles (Dubai and Indian Wells) within three weeks.

Andreeva will take control of her finances now that she is 18, but she did get her dad to buy her a fun item after she won.

2. Holger Rune: April 29, 2003

Happy Birthday to Holger Rune 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/zxjuf2k6bK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

Rune gave himself an early 22nd birthday present with the victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open.

He was also an Indian Wells finalist, and if he can stay healthy, Rune is a threat in every tournament draw.

3. Sara Errani: April 29, 1987

Happy Birthday to Sara Errani 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/i4AqEoKRVB — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

38-year-old Italian tennis player Sara Errani turned professional in 2002. She has nine singles titles but is best known for her success in women’s doubles with 33 titles, including five Grand Slams and Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Jasmine Paolini. Errani also won the 2024 US Open mixed doubles title.

4. and 5. Mike and Bob Bryan: April 29, 1978

Happy Birthday to Bob and Mike Bryan, members of the Class of 2025 soon to be celebrated in Newport! 🎉 From their first in 2003 to their last as a team in 2014, their record 16 major titles make them the most successful men’s doubles team of all time 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eDCzUQw175 — International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) April 29, 2025

Speaking of doubles legends, American twins Mike and Bob Bryan turn 47. Mike has 124 doubles titles, 18 are men’s doubles Grand Slams. He won four mixed doubles Grand Slams and is the 2012 London Olympics gold medalist, 2008 Beijing bronze medalist, and 2012 London Olympics mixed doubles bronze medalist.

Bob Bryan won 119 titles, 16 Grand Slams, and seven mixed doubles Grand Slams. He shares the 2012 and 2008 Olympic medals with Mike.

Mike Bryan’s two additional Grand Slams wins came with partner Jack Sock who played with Mike in 2018 while Bob was injured.

6. Andre Agassi: April 29, 1970

Happy Birthday to Andre Agassi ❤ pic.twitter.com/uTOum9tgll — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

Tennis legend, Las Vegas native, and 2025 Laver Cup captain of the World Team, Andre Agassi, is 55 years old. He won 60 titles, including eight Grand Slams. Agassi was the 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medalist.

He retired in 2006 but has reemerged in recent years by playing pickleball and will be working at the French Open with Turner Broadcasting next month.