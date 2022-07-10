7/10/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Keith Hernandez’s number retirement day was a wild one for the New York Mets (53-32), who nearly found a way to send a sell-out crowd home disappointed with a loss. A wild 10th inning filled with sloppy defense from the Miami Marlins (40-43) allowed the Mets to escape with a 5-4 win and helped New York secure two of the first three games in the series. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game as they wrap up their first-half home schedule against the Marlins this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.86 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker earned his seventh win of the season on Monday, allowing three runs in six innings of work to defeat the Cincinnati Reds on Independence Day. The Marlins will counter with their ace, righty Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA), who is a contender to start the All-Star Game for the National League. Alcantara dominated the Los Angeles Angels in his last start, allowing just two hits and striking out ten over eight shutout innings on Tuesday to earn his ninth win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: