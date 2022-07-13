7/13/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The lack of offense that the New York Mets (54-34) have experienced over the past few weeks continued to haunt them last night. The Mets generated just one run against the Atlanta Braves (53-36) last night, which wasn’t good enough in a 4-1 defeat that evened this three-game series at one a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 12:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.94 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 6.1 innings of work last Friday against the Miami Marlins, but was stuck with a tough loss due to a lack of run support. The Braves will counter with veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA). Morton picked up his fifth win of the season last Friday, allowing two runs in seven innings of work to defeat the Washington Nationals.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Bassitt faced the Braves in New York on May 2 and allowed three runs in seven innings of work to suffer his second loss of the season.

Morton faced the Mets at Citi Field on May 3, giving up five runs (four earned) in 5.2 innings to suffer his third loss of the year.

Starling Marte (groin) is out of the Mets’ lineup for the fourth straight game. Travis Jankowski will start again in right field and bat eighth.

2B Luis Guillorme was bumped up to the cleanup hole today.

Orlando Arcia (2 for 2), Travis d’Arnaud (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) and Austin Riley (2 for 3, HR, RBI) have done well against Bassitt in a small sample size.

Pete Alonso is 4 for 10 (.400) with a double and three RBIs in his career against Morton.