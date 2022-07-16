7/16/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Doubleheader Edition

Rain washed away the second game of a four-game set between the New York Mets (56-34) and Chicago Cubs (34-55) yesterday, giving more time for the Mets to enjoy their big win over the Cubs on Thursday night. The two teams are now set to resume their series with a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. while Game 2 will start at 8:05 p.m.
Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) is set to start for the Mets in Game 1. Walker pitched very well in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but he was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Mets ended up losing 2-0 in 10 innings. The Cubs will counter with former Met Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA). Stroman pitched well in his return from the injured list last Saturday, tossing four shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was not a factor in the decision as the Cubs lost 4-2.
Game 2 will see the Mets send righty Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.15 ERA) to the bump tonight. Scherzer dominated the Atlanta Braves on Monday, allowing just one run in seven innings of work to earn his sixth win of the season. Chicago will counter with lefty Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA). Smyly was hit hard by the Dodgers in his last start, giving up four runs in two innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Cubs went on to lose 11-9.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX (Game 1) and SNY (Game 2)
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup (Game 1)
Let’s play two. #LGM
🆚: Chicago (NL)
💪: @tai_walker
📍: Wrigley Field
🕕: 2:20 p.m.
📺: WPIX
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/xLU9bUR7Dc pic.twitter.com/lZwSCXnUTl
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
This will be the sixth doubleheader of the season for the Mets. They are 7-3 so far in doubleheader games, including a split in their last doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies on May 21.
This is the fourth doubleheader of the season for the Cubs. Chicago is 1-5 in doubleheader games at this point, including a split against the St. Louis Cardinals in their last twin bill on June 4.
Walker is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.
Stroman has made one career start against the Mets, giving up six runs in 4.2 innings in 2018 to suffer a loss.
Scherzer is 5-2 with a 2.81 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cubs.
Smyly is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.
Yoan Lopez is set to serve as the Mets’ 27th man for today’s doubleheader.
Starling Marte and Mark Canha will sit in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Jeff McNeil will start in left field and bat fifth while Travis Jankowski plays right and bats eighth.
Francisco Lindor is 6 for 20 (.400) with a double and two RBI in his career against Stroman.
Yan Gomes (3 for 7, 2 RBI) and Rafael Ortega (3 for 6) have done well against Scherzer in a small sample size.
Lindor (3 for 10, 2B, 2 RBI), Marte (4 for 12, 2 2B, RBI), Pete Alonso (3 for 7, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Eduardo Escobar (5 for 10, 3 HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Smyly in the past.