7/16/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Doubleheader Edition

Rain washed away the second game of a four-game set between the New York Mets (56-34) and Chicago Cubs (34-55) yesterday, giving more time for the Mets to enjoy their big win over the Cubs on Thursday night. The two teams are now set to resume their series with a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. while Game 2 will start at 8:05 p.m.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) is set to start for the Mets in Game 1. Walker pitched very well in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, but he was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Mets ended up losing 2-0 in 10 innings. The Cubs will counter with former Met Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA). Stroman pitched well in his return from the injured list last Saturday, tossing four shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was not a factor in the decision as the Cubs lost 4-2.

Game 2 will see the Mets send righty Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.15 ERA) to the bump tonight. Scherzer dominated the Atlanta Braves on Monday, allowing just one run in seven innings of work to earn his sixth win of the season. Chicago will counter with lefty Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA). Smyly was hit hard by the Dodgers in his last start, giving up four runs in two innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Cubs went on to lose 11-9.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX (Game 1) and SNY (Game 2)

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1)

Pre-Game Notes: