7/2/22 Game Preview: Texas Rangers at New York Mets

There are moments over the course of a season that can become turning points. The New York Mets (48-29) may have gotten one last night when a blown ball four call turned into a three-run homer for Eduardo Escobar that proved to be the difference in a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers (36-39). The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and they will look to secure a series victory over the Rangers this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend series is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.64 ERA) to the mound today. Williams’ last appearance came against the Houston Astros on Tuesday when he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief of Carlos Carrasco in a game the Mets lost 9-1. The Rangers will counter with lefty Martin Perez (6-2, 2.22 ERA), who has been one of the American League’s best pitchers this season. Perez struggled a bit against the Kansas City Royals in his last start, allowing four runs in six innings on Monday, but he still earned his sixth win of the year as the Rangers picked up a 10-4 win.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

