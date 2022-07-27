7/27/22 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The 2022 Subway Series kicked off last night with a postseason intensity fitting of two first-place clubs. The New York Mets (60-37) pulled out all the stops to pick up a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees. The victory helped the Mets draw first blood in the Subway Series and will look to sweep the Citi Field portion with another win over the Yankees tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.28 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer kicked off the second half with a quality start last Friday, giving up two runs in six innings of work against the San Diego Padres, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss due to a lack of run support. The Yankees will counter with righty Domingo German (0-1, 15.00 ERA). German struggled in his season debut last Thursday, allowing five runs in three innings to lose to the Houston Astros.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: