70% of Public Betting on Jon Jones to win vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285

For UFC 285, the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane matchup is one of the more anticipated fights. With that being said, the public already has a clear favorite in mind. 70% of the public is betting on Jon Jones to get the win over Gane. Despite this, Ciryl Gane still has a legitimate chance to claim the vacant heavyweight championship for the main event of UFC 285. Per BetMGM, Jones comes in favored at -185 odds. Gane comes in at +155 odds. With all of this in mind, this event will be one of the most watched in UFC 285 history for good reason. Jones is one of the all-time greats of the sport while Gane is one of more highly anticipated up-and-comers in the UFC.

Majority of Public Betting on Jon Jones

The Case for Jon Jones

This will be Jon Jones’ debut in the heavyweight division. For years, he shined as the light heavyweight king. However, a financial dispute in 2020 saw Jones vacate his belt in this division. He then decided to get ready for a run in the heavyweight decision. He started bulking up so he could compete with the others in said division.

It has been 37 months since Jones has stepped into the Octagon. Jones is one of the more accomplished fighters in the sport, so he will have all eyes on him in this matchup with Ciryl Gane. Jon Jones comes into this fight boasting a record of 26-1-0. This will arguably be Jones’ toughest test yet. However, his wrestling prowess could be the difference between achieving the heavyweight belt or losing his second match of his storied career. Jon Jones may not be known for his power punching ability, but the other facets of his fighting will be extremely beneficial in this matchup.

The Case for Ciryl Gane

Despite Jon Jones being more well known and being considered by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Ciryl Gane still has a good chance to win this heavyweight bout. Especially with his athleticism and he is one of the more versatile fighters out there right now. He comes into this bout with a match record of 11-1-0. Gane is two fights removed in his first bid for the heavyweight bid.

He is coming off a knockout over Tai Tuivasa in Paris, France. The one advantage Ciryl Gane has over Jon Jones in this fight is that he is more experienced in this type of bout. He will be motivated to achieve the heavyweight belt, especially since he has already lost once trying for the belt. Jon Jones may be the better known fighter and more of a fan favorite, but Ciryl Gane is a fighter to not take for granted.

