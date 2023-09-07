NFL News and Rumors

73 Million Americans Will Bet on NFL This Year, Up 60% From 2022

David Evans
Sports Editor
NFL money

With the new NFL season upon us, the American Gaming Association (AGA) have released their latest report on American adults’ gambling habits on the sport they love. A record-breaking 73.5 million American adults have plans to place their bets on the 2023 NFL season. This marks a significant leap of 60% from last year, reflecting an enthusiastic and burgeoning betting community in the country.

Highlights From AGA Research

  • 73.5 million American adults plan to bet on the 2023 NFL season.
  • 60% increase from 2022.
  • 37% of NFL fans are expected to place a bet this season.
  • 19% of American adults will bet either online, with a bookie, or at a casino.
    • 14% plan to place their bets at online sportsbooks.
    • 5% will bet at a physical sportsbook or casino.

Massive Increase in NFL Gambling Figures for 2023

In an era where everything is a fingertip away, and digital advancements play a major role in reshaping industries, sports betting has not remained untouched. With numbers increasing year-over-year, 60% more fans will bet on the NFL this season than last season, according to the latest research by the AGA. That puts the figure up to a whopping 73.5 million Americans now betting on the sport.

Of the enthusiasts eager to participate, 37% of NFL fans say they intend to join the fray and place a bet this year.

Delving deeper into the modes of betting, the research revealed that 19% of American adults are likely to place their bet either online, with a bookie, or directly at a casino.

Among these, 14% are inclined to go the online route, enjoying the convenience of betting from the comfort of their homes or on-the-move, while 5% are old-school enthusiasts who prefer the ambiance and tactile experience of a physical sportsbook or casino.

Sportsbook Ready For Surge of Action

As the 2023 NFL season kicks off this Thursday, online platforms and brick and mortar sportsbooks are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wagers. Beyond just the sheer numbers, this surge in betting interest also underscores the deepening bond between the sport and its audience.

As fans get more engrossed, their willingness to be an active part of the game, even if it’s through betting, has evidently skyrocketed.

There could be multiple factors at play driving this betting renaissance. Perhaps it’s the evolving regulations around sports gambling, the increased accessibility due to digital platforms, or simply the undying love for the game of football. Whatever the reasons, the upward trajectory in betting habits looks like it is here to stay.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
