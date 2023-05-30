76ers Hire Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Nick Nurse to be their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nick Nurse Becomes The Next Head Coach Of The 7ers

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

According to Wojnarowski, Nurse was deciding between the Sixers and the Phoenix Suns.

However, the ability to coach reigning MVP Joel Embiid and reunite with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “played a significant part in his decision” to choose Philadelphia over Phoenix.

Nurse replaces Doc Rivers, who was fired after the Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nurse Enters Philadelphia After Successful Run In Toronto

Nurse comes from the Toronto Raptors, where he was hired as the head coach in 2018 after spending five seasons as the Raptors’ assistant coach.

In five seasons, Nurse went 227-163 (.582) in Toronto, winning the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. Nurse and the Raptors parted ways this past April after a disappointing season that ended in the Play-In Tournament.

Now, Nurse will look to lead the Sixers to their first conference finals appearance since the 2000-2001 season.

NBA Betting Guides 2023