76ers Hire Nick Nurse As Next Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Nick Nurse to be their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nick Nurse Becomes The Next Head Coach Of The 7ers

According to Wojnarowski, Nurse was deciding between the Sixers and the Phoenix Suns.

However, the ability to coach reigning MVP Joel Embiid and reunite with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey “played a significant part in his decision” to choose Philadelphia over Phoenix.

Nurse replaces Doc Rivers, who was fired after the Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Nurse Enters Philadelphia After Successful Run In Toronto

Nurse comes from the Toronto Raptors, where he was hired as the head coach in 2018 after spending five seasons as the Raptors’ assistant coach.

In five seasons, Nurse went 227-163 (.582) in Toronto, winning the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. Nurse and the Raptors parted ways this past April after a disappointing season that ended in the Play-In Tournament.

Now, Nurse will look to lead the Sixers to their first conference finals appearance since the 2000-2001 season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
