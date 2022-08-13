8/13/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (73-40) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end last night in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (63-49). Uncharacteristic mistakes played a significant role in the loss, which saw the Mets lose a game off their National League East lead to both the Phillies and Atlanta Braves. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom earned his first win of the season on Sunday, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings while striking out 12 to defeat the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA). Nola was also victorious on Sunday, tossing six innings of one-run ball against the Washington Nationals to earn his eighth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: