8/13/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The New York Mets (73-40) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end last night in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (63-49). Uncharacteristic mistakes played a significant role in the loss, which saw the Mets lose a game off their National League East lead to both the Phillies and Atlanta Braves. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom earned his first win of the season on Sunday, allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings while striking out 12 to defeat the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA). Nola was also victorious on Sunday, tossing six innings of one-run ball against the Washington Nationals to earn his eighth win of the year.
Pre-Game Notes:
-
deGrom is 8-1 with a 2.29 ERA in 19 career starts against the Phillies.
Nola is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Jeff McNeil (thumb) is in the Mets’ starting lineup after leaving last night’s game to get stitches for a laceration on his right thumb. He will start at second base.
Eduardo Escobar (left side tightness) received good news on his MRI but is out of the starting lineup tonight. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.
Mark Canha will get the night off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat sixth.
Pete Alonso (13 for 37, 3 2B, 4 HR, 7 RBI), Starling Marte (6 for 18, HR, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (10 for 34, 2B, HR, 6 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (11 for 36, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) have good career numbers against Nola.