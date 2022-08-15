8/15/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The toughest stretch left on the schedule is underway for the New York Mets (75-40). A 6-0 win yesterday helped the Mets secure a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to wrap up a very successful 9-2 home stand. The Mets will now hit the road for a ten-game road trip against playoff contenders, beginning tonight with the first of four against the Atlanta Braves (70-46) in a series that could determine the direction of the National League East race for the rest of the season. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his 13th win of the season in his last start, allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings last Tuesday to defeat the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA). Strider got hit hard by the Mets in his last start, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings on August 7 to suffer his fourth loss of the year.
The Mets are 8-4 against the Braves so far this season and won four out of five against them when the teams last met in New York at the beginning of this month.
The Mets are 2-1 against the Braves at Truist Park this season after winning their only series to date in Atlanta back in mid-July.
Carrasco is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
Strider is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in two starts against the Mets this year.
Tomas Nido is not available tonight due to a viral illness. Michael Perez will be recalled from AAA Syracuse to take his place on the active roster but there hasn’t been a corresponding move announced just yet.
Luis Guillorme has a moderate groin strain and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. The Mets have not announced a corresponding move to take his roster spot tonight.
Eduardo Escobar (left side tightness) still isn’t 100 percent but will be able to start at third base and bat eighth while only hitting left-handed.
Ronald Acuna Jr. (2 for 6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), William Contreras (2 for 5, HR, 2 RBI), Robbie Grossman (5 for 15, 2 2B), Matt Olson (5 for 11, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Eddie Rosario (12 for 37, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.
Brandon Nimmo (3 for 6, HR, RBI), Francisco Lindor (4 for 7, 3B, RBI) and Mark Canha (2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Strider this season.