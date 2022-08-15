8/15/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The toughest stretch left on the schedule is underway for the New York Mets (75-40). A 6-0 win yesterday helped the Mets secure a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies to wrap up a very successful 9-2 home stand. The Mets will now hit the road for a ten-game road trip against playoff contenders, beginning tonight with the first of four against the Atlanta Braves (70-46) in a series that could determine the direction of the National League East race for the rest of the season. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his 13th win of the season in his last start, allowing just two runs in 6.2 innings last Tuesday to defeat the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA). Strider got hit hard by the Mets in his last start, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings on August 7 to suffer his fourth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes: