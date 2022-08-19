8/19/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (76-43) have finally suffered a series loss inside the division. Last night’s 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves was the Mets’ first series defeat inside the National League East and allowed the Braves to slice the deficit in the division to just 3.5 games. The Mets will look to get back on track as they meet the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) this weekend as they continue their ten-game road trip. First pitch for the opener of this four-game weekend series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt earned his tenth win of the season on Sunday, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the Phillies at Citi Field. Philadelphia will counter with righty Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA). Nola suffered a rare complete-game loss in his last start, allowing just one run in eight innings against the Mets last Saturday but was outdueled by Jacob deGrom and the Mets’ bullpen in the contest.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
The Mets are 11-4 against the Phillies so far this season and won two out of three against them when the teams last met at Citi Field last weekend.
The Mets are 4-2 at Citizen’s Bank Park this season and won two out of three during their last trip to Philadelphia in early May.
Bassitt is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.
Nola is 0-3 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season.
The Mets have activated infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who they acquired off waivers from the Boston Red Sox yesterday. Devon Marrero was designated for assignment to make room for Sanchez on the active and 40-man rosters.
Outfielder Nick Plummer has cleared waivers and was assigned to AAA Syracuse.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Mark Canha will get the night off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh.
Nick Castellanos (8 for 22, 3 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Rhys Hoskins (2 for 7, 2B), Kyle Schwarber (3 for 8, 2B), Jean Segura (2 for 6, HR, RBI) and Bradley Zimmer (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Bassitt in the past.
Pete Alonso (14 for 40, 3 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI), Starling Marte (7 for 21, HR, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (11 for 36, 2B, HR, 6 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (11 for 40, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) have good career numbers against Nola.
The Mets can match their 2021 win total with a victory tonight over the Phillies.