8/19/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (76-43) have finally suffered a series loss inside the division. Last night’s 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves was the Mets’ first series defeat inside the National League East and allowed the Braves to slice the deficit in the division to just 3.5 games. The Mets will look to get back on track as they meet the Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) this weekend as they continue their ten-game road trip. First pitch for the opener of this four-game weekend series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt earned his tenth win of the season on Sunday, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the Phillies at Citi Field. Philadelphia will counter with righty Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA). Nola suffered a rare complete-game loss in his last start, allowing just one run in eight innings against the Mets last Saturday but was outdueled by Jacob deGrom and the Mets’ bullpen in the contest.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: