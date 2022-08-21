8/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Splitting a doubleheader on a day where they had to roll out backup plans in the starting rotation should have been a true success for the New York Mets (78-44). The problem they ran into is that the Atlanta Braves never lose so a loss in the nightcap to the Philadelphia Phillies (66-54) actually cost the Mets a half-game in the standings. The Mets will now look to secure a series victory this afternoon as they play their final game of the year against the Phillies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Right-hander Jose Butto (6-6, 4.12 ERA between AA Binghamton and AAA Syracuse) is set to make his major league debut for the Mets today. Butto will be taking the turn of Taijuan Walker, who will be skipped for now after suffering a herniated disc in his back last Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA). Gibson delivered a quality start for the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds to earn his eighth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: