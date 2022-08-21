8/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

Splitting a doubleheader on a day where they had to roll out backup plans in the starting rotation should have been a true success for the New York Mets (78-44). The problem they ran into is that the Atlanta Braves never lose so a loss in the nightcap to the Philadelphia Phillies (66-54) actually cost the Mets a half-game in the standings. The Mets will now look to secure a series victory this afternoon as they play their final game of the year against the Phillies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.
Right-hander Jose Butto (6-6, 4.12 ERA between AA Binghamton and AAA Syracuse) is set to make his major league debut for the Mets today. Butto will be taking the turn of Taijuan Walker, who will be skipped for now after suffering a herniated disc in his back last Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA). Gibson delivered a quality start for the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds to earn his eighth win of the year.
Pre-Game Notes:
Gibson is 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
The Mets have not announced a roster move for Butto as of post time.
The Mets will promote LHP Nate Fisher from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. There hasn’t been a corresponding move announced yet.
Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting Game 2 of the doubleheader off. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
Vogelbach (5 for 9, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Francisco Lindor (16 for 48, 2 2B, 4 RBI), Starling Marte (3 for 7, 2B) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 13, 2B, HR, RBI) have good career numbers against Gibson.
This is the final game the Mets will play at Citizen’s Bank Park this season. The Mets have gone 6-3 in Philadelphia so far this season.
This is the final game on the schedule between the Mets and Phillies. The Mets have won the season series by going 13-5 in their first 18 matchups against Philadelphia this season.