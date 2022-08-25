Mets

8/25/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Mike Phillips
Getting swept in the Subway Series was a bummer for the New York Mets (79-46) as they ended their 10-game road trip with a 4-6 record. The Mets also saw their lead in the National League East shrink from four games to 1.5 thanks to the Atlanta Braves’ demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The good news is the Mets are back home after a day off and get to kick off a 10-game homestand against the struggling Colorado Rockies (54-71). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom had a rare subpar performance in his last start, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings last Thursday against the Atlanta Braves to suffer his first loss of the season. The Rockies will counter with righty Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA). Feltner pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but he was not a factor in the decision of a game the Rockies won 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    The Mets won two out of three against the Rockies when the teams last met in Colorado back in May.

    The Mets won three out of four against the Rockies during Colorado’s last trip to New York in May of 2021.

    deGrom is 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA in nine career starts against the Rockies.

    Feltner has never faced the Mets before.

    The Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the Mets. LHP Nate Fisher did clear waivers and was re-assigned to AAA Syracuse.

    Mark Canha will get the night off. Tyler Naquin will start in left field and bat seventh.

    Randal Grichuk is hitting .364 (4 for 11) with a double, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against deGrom.

Mets
