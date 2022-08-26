8/26/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

A day off was just what the New York Mets (80-46) needed to get back on track. Jacob deGrom delivered a solid outing as the Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies (54-72) 3-1. The victory helped the Mets snap a two-game losing streak and they will now look to start a winning streak as they continue their four-game series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the second game of this weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday to earn his 11th win of the year. The Rockies will counter with veteran righty Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA). Kuhl was hammered by the San Diego Padres in his last start, giving up nine runs in five innings on August 3 to suffer his seventh loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Friday night lights. #LGM
🆚: Colorado
💪: @C_Bass419
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 7:10 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/EeflYX3Ur9 pic.twitter.com/d8ggGCVUIe
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 26, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Bassitt has made one career start against the Rockies, giving up one run in five innings of work on June 30, 2015 and suffered a loss when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.
Kuhl is 1-1 with a 4.72 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.
Daniel Vogelbach will get the night off. Tyler Naquin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth, allowing Mark Canha to return to left field and hit seventh.
Randal Grichuk is 3 for 6 (.500) with an RBI in his career against Bassitt.
Naquin has launched two solo home runs in six career at-bats against Kuhl.