8/26/22 Game Preview: Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

A day off was just what the New York Mets (80-46) needed to get back on track. Jacob deGrom delivered a solid outing as the Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies (54-72) 3-1. The victory helped the Mets snap a two-game losing streak and they will now look to start a winning streak as they continue their four-game series with the Rockies tonight. First pitch for the second game of this weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday to earn his 11th win of the year. The Rockies will counter with veteran righty Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA). Kuhl was hammered by the San Diego Padres in his last start, giving up nine runs in five innings on August 3 to suffer his seventh loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: